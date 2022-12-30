Himachal Pradesh: Tourists Stranded In Atal Tunnel Rescued Safely

Shimla: A large number of tourists stranded in over 400 vehicles near south portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass following snowfall have been rescued, officials said on Friday.

The vehicles were stuck as slippery conditions prevailed after snowfall at the tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway and adjoining areas on Thursday.

Police teams from Keylong and Manali jointly launched a rescue operation, which took 10-12 hours and concluded around 4 am on Friday, and the vehicles moved to their respective destinations, the officials said.

However, the tourists said they were thrilled to see and enjoy the snow.

All the vehicles that were struck due to bad weather conditions have safely crossed the South Portal. Food arrangements were made for the stranded tourists and locals, Deputy Commissioner, Lahual and Spiti, Sumit Khimta said.

Tourists have been advised to drive cautiously, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg.