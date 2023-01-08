Himachal Pradesh Raises VAT On Diesel; Check New Price

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in the state. This was informed in a notification issued by the department of state taxes and excise government of Himachal Pradesh.

After this increase, the VAT on diesel, which was Rs 4.40 per litre till now, would now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre.

The state’s diesel costs would be Rs 86 per litre following this rise.

This comes on the same day as the Himachal Pradesh cabinet was expanded.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, extended his Cabinet and appointed seven additional ministers. The new ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at Shimla’s Raj Bhavan. The oath was also taken on January 8 by Vikramaditya Singh, Virbhadra Singh’s son.

Among the new cabinet members are Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar from Jawali in the Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai in the Sirmaur district, and Jagat Singh Negi from the Kinnaur tribal region.