Himachal Pradesh: NH 5 Blocked Due To Landslide In Rampur

Shimla: National Highway 5 was blocked on Monday morning due to a landslide near the Jeori area of Shimla.

While no human or property loss has been reported, the administration has deployed SDM and a police team to assess the situation.

Reports claimed that work is underway to restore proper facilities and traffic.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.