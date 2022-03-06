Himachal Pradesh Gets It’s First Ever Multipurpose Rainwater Harvesting Dam

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has got its first-ever multipurpose rainwater harvesting dam constructed in the Una district.

As per a statement from the government, the dam has been constructed in the Samoor Khad area near village Samoor of the district at the cost of Rs 16.38 crores.

By storing the rainwater in a massive reservoir collected from the catchment area of 10 square kilometres, it can help 5,580 people living in the water-deficient areas of the state survive during dry seasons, said the Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will inaugurate the dam this month. The cost-effective dam built in Samoor Khad is able to store up to 767 million litres of water to increase the groundwater level in geographically difficult areas said Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar here today.

As per the minister, the water from dam is sufficient to irrigate 233 hectares of crops and combat weather vagaries of surrounding nine rocky, hilly villages for the entire year, which will directly benefit 1,088 families living in the area who face the onslaught of heavy heat and eventual drought.