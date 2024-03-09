Himachal crisis: 11 MLAs, including six Congress rebels, reach BJP-ruled Uttarakhand

Rishikesh: Eleven MLAs, including six Himachal Pradesh Congress rebels, arrived in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday, signaling that the infighting in the party is far from over.

A bus with Haryana’s number plate arrived in Rishikesh’s Taj Hotel on Saturday morning, reported ANI. 11 MLAs, including six rebels and three independent MLAs, disembarked from the heavily guarded bus.

The development comes two days after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Delhi after being summoned by the Congress top brass.

According to reports, he went to the national capital to present a report on the political situation and hold discussions on the Lok Sabha elections.

Asked if he would take the six rebels back, Sukhu said on Thursday: “If one realises one’s fault then that person deserves another chance”.

Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh said he had played the role of a mediator between the Congress high command and the rebels, and that the ball was in the court of the national leadership.