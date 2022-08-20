Himachal Cloudbursts: Four Killed, 12 Missing As Houses Washes Away

Shimla: At least four people were killed while 12 others were feared missing after cloudbursts triggered landslides and flash floods in the districts on Saturday. The deceased include three members of a family.

Three members of a family died after a landslide hit their house at Banet village in Chowari sub division of Chamba district, said director, State Disaster Management Authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

Efforts are underway now to clear the road and schools in Mandi district have been ordered shut due to the ongoing incessant rains.

“Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked and other related concerns since 1:30am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30am; their mobilisation done,” Mandi DC A Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts at isolated places.