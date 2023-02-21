Hill Street Blues Star Barbara Bosson Passes Away At 83

New Delhi: The popular primetime actor in the hit 1980s show Hill Street Blues, Barbara Bosson passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Barbara Bosson’s son Jesse Bochco, who is a TV director and producer by profession, took to his Instagram space to confirm the unfortunate news with his friends and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jessebochco

Bosson and Bochco collaborated on several shows before their divorce in 1997, 27 years after their marriage. These shows include Richie Brockelman – a spin-off of Rockford Files, Private Eye, Hooperman, where she appeared opposite John Ritter, and the ‘90s show Cop Rock.