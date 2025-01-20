Vedanta Kalinga Lancers made a thrilling comeback to beat Delhi SG Pipers in a shootout at the Hero Hockey India League on Sunday.

As the men’s league entered its second phase, Lancers rode on Alex Hendrickx and Theirry Brinkman’s braces to erase a three-goal deficit as the two sides were locked 5-5 in the regulation period. Lancers won the shootout 3-2 to record their fourth win and make thousands of home fans happy, while Pipers suffered their seventh consecutive defeat.

Lancers conducted raids from the left and earned a short corner in the 13th minute. Hendrickx flicked low to put the host ahead.

The second quarter suddenly switched in Pipers’ favour as the Graham Reid-coached side converted four penalty corners in the space of five minutes.

Following Jarmanpreet Singh’s smart effort, Tomas Domene drag-flicked high to equalise.

The Argentinian scored another, giving Pipers the lead by shooting home a low and angled flick to Pathak’s left.

Corey Weyer found Pipers’ third goal off a rebound beating Pathak on the right.

Pipers made it 4-1 as Koji Yamasaki jumped to tap in another rebound and helped Pipers retain their advantage at the halfway stage.

Brinkman slammed in off a free ball inside the circle to pull one back soon after the change of ends.

Amid a hard tussle and heated exchanges, Dilraj Singh finished off Domene’s excellent circle entry from the right to score Pipers’ fifth.

Lancers, served well by Antoine Kina and Boby Singh Dhami upfront, refused to give up.

They pumped in three goals within seven minutes of the fourth quarter to make a sensational comeback. Quick passes from outside the ‘D’ and deflections enabled Lancers to slot two more through Brinkman and Angad Bir Singh. Hendrickx utilised Lancers’ sixth short corner to take it to the shootouts.