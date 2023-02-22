Hijab Row: Iran To Skip Raisina Dialogue In India

New Delhi: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has cancelled his attendance at the Raisina Dialogue in India, according to a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday.

The annual geopolitical meeting, hosted by the Indian foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), is scheduled for next month and is expected to bring together global policymakers, ministers, private sector executives, academics, and media representatives.

Iran’s decision comes after the ORF released a video on its website, which included footage of Iranian women cutting their hair in protest against the Islamic Republic’s strict hijab rules, reported news agency Reuters. Iran has been experiencing anti-hijab protests, with women taking to the streets to demonstrate against the country’s strict dress codes.

The protests gained momentum following the alleged custodial death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who was detained for not wearing a hijab in public.

Amini’s death in police custody in September 2020 sparked a wave of protests across Iran, with demonstrators calling for an end to the mandatory hijab law. The protests have resulted in a crackdown by the Iranian authorities, with many women being arrested and detained. Despite the risks, the protests continue to gain support among Iranian women.

Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, criticised the ORF’s “unprofessional action” and said that Iran and India are committed to non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.