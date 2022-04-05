Highway Robbery Gang Busted In Khurda, 3 Held

Khurda: Police have busted a highway robbery gang involved in a series of loots in Khordha district. This was informed by SP Alekh Chandra Pahi at a press conference at Khordha Sadar police station premises Tuesday afternoon.

As per reports, the three arrested notorious inter-state criminals have been identified as Amjad Khan, Sheikh Juma, & Mohammad Akhtar of Benapanjuri area of ​​Jatni police station. The other two accused are identified as Purushottam Barik of Gadmanitri area of ​​Begunia police station and a juvenile, the police said.

According to the police, there are already 15 cases against Amjad Khan in the different police stations and six cases against Sheikh Juma.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gang gained notoriety by robbing several commuters on the highway and as many as 12 such cases were reported in just 12 days.

Taking note of this, Khurda SP formed two teams led by Khordha SDPO Sushil Mishra and Balugaon SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik. The special squads conducted raids at various places and managed to nab three of the looters while seizing some of the stolen vehicles and articles worth lakhs of rupees. Further probe is on, the police said.