Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has busted a looting gang near the Khandagiri area and arrested four highway looters on Monday.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team launched a manhunt to nab the accused and arrested four persons.

Police have also recovered as many as 10 gold necklaces, 20 mobiles, and four bikes from their possession.

Sources said the gang was active on the highway between Chandaka-Patrapara in the city.