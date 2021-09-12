Highest Rainfall Recorded In Puri & Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Under the impact of Well Marked Low Pressure area, significant rain was recorded between 08.30 AM and 5.30 PM, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

In its evening weather bulletin, the Met Centre informed that Puri recorded the highest rainfall of 145.0 mm followed by Bhubaneswar 119.1 mm. The other places that recorded significant rain are Titlagarh- 48.8mm, Paradeep- 42.0mm, and Jajpur-42.0mm.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal triggered intense thundershower in several parts of Odisha.

“The Well Marked Low Pressure Area lies over Northwest & adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next six hours. Under its influence, surface wind speed reaching 45-55kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off Odisha coast and over North & West central Bay of Bengal during 12th -14th Sep, 2021,” the IMD weather bulletin read.

As the sea condition will be rough to very rough, the Met Centre has advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, North and West Central Bay of Bengal till 14th September, 2021.