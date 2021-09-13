Higher Education Dept Allows Students For Admission Into Degree Classes With Downloaded Mark Sheets

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education department on Monday announced that students will be allowed to take admission into degree colleges without furnishing original certificates. They can take admission with downloaded mark sheets and undertaking.

Higher Education Department directed to allow students for admission into degree classes with downloaded mark sheets and undertaking in view of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there is some disruption in supplying the original certificates, mark sheets, and migration certificates to the students passing out from CHSE (Odisha) during 2021-22,” Higher Education Deputy Director (Performance Tracking Cell) Rajesh Kumar Sahoo stated in the letter.

“As a result, students may not able to produce the original certificates for verification at the time of admission,” Sahoo said.

The institution authorities have been asked to follow the following instructions in order to facilitate the admission process

1. The downloaded mark sheets with self-attestation along with undertaking submitted by the students of CHSE shall be accepted by the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) during the time of admission.

2. The HEIs shall verify the downloaded mark sheets submitted by the selected students from the menu-MIS report and sub-menu (ARSE-2021 RESULT) on the SAMS website.

3. The ICSE/CBSE/Other Board students if selected for admission must submit downloaded mark sheets and certificates duly attested by the Head of the Institution if original documents have not been issued yet by the concerned Board/Council to these students. They shall not be debarred from taking admission.

4. If any student from ICSE/CBSE/Other Board has been selected for admission basing on the marks secured (in terms of best of four or five subjects), it is requested to verify the mark sheets of these students on the basis of total marks secured (taking all subjects into consideration). If it is found that the selected student has got marks above the cut-off marks for the selected subject, she/he shall be allowed to take admission and necessary error correction shall be done in e-space. But, if she/he has secured less mark than the cut-off mark, error correction shall be done so as to include her/his application for the subsequent round of selection.

5. Undertaking shall be kept from the admitted students regarding submission of original certificates and mark sheets within 15 days from the date of admission for la selection and 07 days for 2nd selection. Students of ICSE/CBSE/Other Board shall be allowed one month time from the date of admission to submit the original migration certificate if they are not able to submit the same, failing which their admission shall be cancelled.

“Therefore, you are requested to follow these instructions for smooth conduct of admission process for the session 2021-2022,” the letter added.