



An unknown burglar stole gold ornaments and household valuables from former Congress State President Niranjan Patnaik’s home in the upscale VIP Colony within Nayapalli police jurisdiction early Sunday.



According to sources, in the upper storey of the house, his son and daughter-in-law were living. Lakhs of rupees and gold jewellery were stolen from their house. The miscreants entered their house by jumping over the boundary wall. This act of the miscreants was captured in the CCTV installed in the house.



After jumping over the wall, one of them turned the CCTV in other direction so as to not get caught. This stealing has been carried out in a professional way. Nayapalli police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.



They took jewellery and cash worth Rs 50 lakh said sources.