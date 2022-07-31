High Tides Wash Away Houses In Ganjam

Ganjam: At least six houses in Podampeta region of Ganjam district were washed away due to high tides today. The incident has sparked panic in the village.

Following this, district administration reached the spot and evacuated the village. However, few families continued to stay in the area despite warnings.

Sea waves entering villages like Podempeta is not new. It has been happening since 2006. Almost every year, the waves enter the village, but it was mostly limited to monsoon.