High Tide In Mumbai Sea As Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ Intensifies

Mumbai: High tidal waves were observed on Monday (June 11) at Marine Drive in Mumbai as cyclone Biparjoy intensified, reported news agency ANI. High tidal waves were also seen in the day at the Gateway of India region.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and has planned to set up shelters in six districts as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between Kutch district and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15.

In the early hours of Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, “Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 2330 IST of 11th Jun near lat 18.9N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June.”

IMD issued Yellow Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast as Biparjoy lay over the east-central Arabian Sea at 08:30 AM IST today, about 460 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 510 km south-southwest of Dwarka.

Gujarat is expected to experience thunderstorm activity with high wind speeds over the next five days. This emphasises the importance of taking the necessary precautions and ensuring the safety of the region’s residents.

The IMD has issued warnings about sea conditions along the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, predicting that they will be rough to very rough until Wednesday, then very rough to high on Thursday.