Dehradun: A major train mishap was narrowly avoided when the locomotive pilots of a train noticed an electric wire on the railway track in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district.

The event occurred early on Tuesday, October 15, as the Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express was passing through Khatima railway station.

The pilots observed a 15-meter-long high-tension wire on the track and promptly applied the emergency brakes, bringing the train to a halt.

Railway officials were alerted and swiftly arrived at the scene to remove the wire, allowing the train to resume its journey.

An inquiry has been initiated regarding the incident, with senior members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Uttarakhand Police inspecting the site.

Subsequently, a case was registered against unknown individuals under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) following the event.

The station master of Khatima station reported, “As the Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express left the station, the locomotive pilots spotted a lengthy wire and stopped the train. An investigation is underway, and further action will follow.”

