High-Tech Drone To Keep Watch On Rioters In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Urban District Police (UPD) has decided to use high-tech drone provided by SOG to keep a strict vigil on the rioters in the state capital.

On Friday, DCP Prateek Singh himself inspected and enquired about the capabilities of the drone. This drone can take photos and videos of all the events happening within a radius of 5 km. Also, the drone can fly up to a height of 500 meters from the ground.

DCP Prateek Singh said, “The drone was given to the Bhubaneswar UPD by SOG a few days ago. But it could not be operated due to lack of operator. Now with the availability of an operator, it has been made operational after trials.”

There is a possibility of political violence in the city during the upcoming general elections. Also, at various times, some anti-socials are rioting in Lower PMG during the rallies. As it is not possible to deploy police at all places, these rioters manage to escape. In order to identify them, the drone will be deployed.

“It will become very easy to identify the miscreants in the photos drawn by this drones on its high-resolution cameras. Therefore, the Bhubaneswar Urban Police now has a high-tech weapon to deal with criminals, the DCP said.

Also, this drone has a GPS tracking system and it has a function to return to the exact place from where it starts flying. Similarly, the camera attached to the drone can take clear pictures even at night. In addition, the drone has a flight backup of more than 5 hours at a time. The drone will automatically return to its operator when the battery runs out.

The DCP hopes that this will create fear among criminals as policemen will receive training in the capital in the coming days on the use of drones to track criminals.