High Speed Solar Storm To Hit Earth Today; Know The Impact

New Delhi: A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a very high speed of 1.6 million kilometres and is likely to hit the planet today.

The storm originated from the Sun’s atmosphere, is expected to batter parts of the planet and the weather experts are keeping a close watch on it.

This would have a significant impact on the region of space dominated by Earth’s magnetic field.

Due to solar storms, the outer atmosphere of the Earth can be heated which can have a direct effect on satellites. This can cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also blow transformers.

In May this year, millions of tons of super-heated gas shot off from the surface of the sun and hurtled 90 million miles toward Earth.

The eruption, called a coronal mass ejection and when it hit the Earth’s magnetic field it triggered the strongest geomagnetic storm seen for years, as per reports.