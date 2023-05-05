High-Speed Internet Connectivity In Odisha GPs Soon; OCAC, OPTCL & BSNL Sign Tripartite Agreement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and the Odisha Circle of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), have entered into an agreement to provide high-speed internet connectivity in BharatNet Phase-II area across various gram panchayats of the state.

The tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of State, Electronics & IT, Sports & youth services and Home.

Speaking on the occasion, the State E&IT Minister said that the BharatNet Phase II Odisha project will ensure high-speed & reliable Internet facilities to thousands of GPs in the remote parts of the State. The people living in these areas will be benefitted by easily accessing various e-governance initiatives and online Government services.

Behera stated that Odisha has become a digitally empowered society and effectively integrated into the knowledge economy with implementation of various 5Ts initiatives in the state. Most of the services are now technology-driven and it has resulted in faster, easier, reliable and cost effective delivery of Government services at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. In order to ensure universal access of digital services at both Urban and Rural areas, Odisha government has shown exemplary commitment in implementing Digital India initiatives.

The State E&IT Minister also congratulated the Team OPTCL and Team OCAC for their dedication in completing the project. He expressed optimism that BSNL would leverage the Phase-II network in releasing rural broad band connections.

BharatNet Phase II entails a total investment of Rs.545 Cr with laying of 20000km of overhead optical fibre cable connecting 2932 Gram Panchayats in remote parts of Odisha and 133 Block Hqrs. This will ensure high speed internet to all Gram Panchayats (GP)s which in turn would ensure delivery of key online services linked to administration, education, health, banking and agriculture with greater efficiency and transparency.

Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, E &IT Department, R.N. Pallai, CGM, BSNL, Manas Ranjan Panda, Special Secretary, Manoj Pattanaik, CEO, OCAC, Madhumita Rath, GM OCAC and Prabodh Kumar Rout, Administative officer, OCAC were present on the occasion.