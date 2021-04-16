High School Clerk Caught Taking Bribe In Cuttack

Cuttack: The vigilance officials today arrested a clerk of Chhanipur High School in Cuttack district on the charges of demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000.

The arrested clerk has been identified as Arun Kumar Parida.

As per reports, Arun was caught red-handed by the Vigilance personnel while accepting the bribe from the father of a Class-IX student for giving clearance for a scholarship.

The cops also recovered the bribe money from his possession. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.