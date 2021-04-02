High-Level Team Reviews Progress Of Medical College & Hospital In Phulbani

Bhubaneswar: On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Secretary Works Dr. Kumar visited Kandhamal today to review the progress of construction of the Medical College and Hospital in Phulbani.

The Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved the proposal in December 2020 to set up a medical college in Phulbani. The medical college at Phulbani will have 100 seats and a hospital with 500 beds. The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 450 crores and is expected to be completed within 30 months.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administration to provide all support especially the availability of construction material for timely completion of the project. He appreciated the beautiful location for the project and suggested that plantation be taken up in the adjacent hills and the water resources department to plan for the drainage systems and water conservation structures.

5T Secretary suggested facilities for the attendants of the patients like accommodation and food facilities. He further suggested that doctors and staff staying on the campus should have a proper ecosystem for working and residential facilities for the families including recreational and sports activities. The traffic flows should be planned properly including the auto and taxi stands and alternative alignment for NH in front of the site to avoid accidents.

The campus will have facilities for 300 seated boys hostel, 150 seated girls hostel, 650 capacity auditorium, 100 seated Resident doctors hostel, quarters for doctors and staff.

The High-level team, thereafter, visited the AJO Govt high school and Govt girls high school Phulbani. Both the schools have been selected under the High School Transformative initiative as part of the Mo School campaign. Chief Secretary and 5T Secretary interacted with the teachers, alumni, school management committee, and students. Based on their feedback, it was decided to take up various school development activities like smart classrooms, libraries, infrastructure development, sports facilities, etc. Collector and SP briefed about various issues of the district.

In view of the COVID situation, the district administration was directed to be alert and enforce strictly the COVID precautions protocol.