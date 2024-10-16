Manila: A high-level Indian delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, participated in the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024 in Manila, Philippines.

The Conference was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Mr. Bongbong Marcos. The conference under the theme “Surge to 2030: Enhancing ambition in the Asia Pacific to accelerate disaster risk reduction” brought together Ministers and policymakers from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss strategies for reducing disaster risks in the face of increasing climate-related challenges.

In a Ministerial Statement, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai acknowledged that disasters are an undeniable reality, with increasing losses of lives, economies and overall development. He emphasised India’s commitment to implementing inclusive and proactive actions to mitigate the impact of disasters, in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 10-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategies.

The Minister focused on the key priorities in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) viz. Early Warning System (EWS) and Early Action, Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Financial Provisions for DRR. The Minister of State emphasised the modern technologies for EWS such as the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Cell Broadcast Systems, the establishment of the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC), which provides Tsunami advisories to 25 Indian Ocean countries for last-mile connectivity. Shri Nityanand Rai highlighted India’s leadership in promoting infrastructure resilience as a cornerstone of sustainable development and said Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an initiative of India now has 47 member countries and is providing technical assistance and capacity-building for investing in disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Minister of State for Home Affairs also informed that India is one of the few countries with dedicated financial provisions for DRR through institutional mechanisms and the 15th Finance Commission of India has allocated USD 30 billion for the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for the financial cycle 2021-22 to 2025-26.

