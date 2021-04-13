High-Level Delegation Including 5T Secy Visit Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief secretary Suresh Mahapatra along with 5T secretary VK Pandian and Works department secretary Krishan Kumar arrived in Balasore town early on Tuesday morning.

The team also reviewed various developmental works and Covid19 situation in the district.

As per available information, the team took a stock of the various developmental works in and around the town and later visited Jyoti hospital in Kuruda.

Reportedly, the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier said that he would look after Balasore town’s development following which he has sent the high-level team.