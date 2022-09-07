High-level delegates from FIH, Hockey India visit Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Adding to the excitement mounting for the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, a delegation of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) including Acting President Seif Ahmed and Chief Executive Officer, Thierry Weil and a delegation of Hockey India including the Committee of Administrators, Dr S.Y. Quraishi and Mr Zafar Iqbal visited Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium that will be co-hosting the World Cup.

The team has expressed their satisfaction with the progress of work and the support extended by Odisha towards the development of Hockey and are looking forward to hosting an iconic World Cup in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The delegation was accompanied by Hemant Sharma, Chairman, IDCO, Sports Secretary, Odisha, R. Vineel Krishna, Bhupendar Poonia MD IDCO, and senior officials.

During this visit to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the Hockey practice centre, within the stadium complex, was inaugurated by the dignitaries.

The practice centre has brand new FIH-certified turf, flood lights with seating capacity for 200 spectators. Amongst others, it also accommodates changing rooms, recovery area, fitness centre and allied facilities for players.

The main stadium work is going on in full swing and will be completed as per schedule.

Mr Seif Ahmed, Acting President, FIH, said, “I thank Odisha Government for the warm welcome. What we have seen here today is fantastic and I would like to congratulate Odisha Government and Hockey India for the work they have done and we look forward to having a good world cup here and in Bhubaneswar. Odisha’s eagerness to be the perfect host, gives us the confidence that collectively, FIH, Hockey India and Odisha State Government will yet again impress upon the hockey world.”

Member, CoA, Hockey India, S. Y. Quraishi, shared, “We are very pleased to come to Rourkela and visit the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. It is done extremely well and our co-host FIH is also very satisfied. When any event happens in Odisha we know it is in safe hands. With great political leadership everything is on track and we will be creating history.”

Member, CoA, Hockey India, Zafar Iqbal shared, “ India is hosting the Hockey Men’s World Cup for the fourth time and no other country has hosted this many times. This is unique. FIH has given the chance to Odisha and we are really delighted. Odisha Government is working to complete the project on time and host an iconic World Cup.”

This is also a good chance for the players and spectators from Rourkela to experience this marquee Hockey event.”

Thanking the Govt of Odisha for the support to Hockey, CEO, FIH, Thierry Weil, said, “Thanks to Government of Odisha specifically to the Chief Minister who is doing so much for Hockey. This will be the largest hockey stadium in India and amongst the largest hockey stadium in the world. We are extremely excited and proud to come here.”

We look forward to coming to Rourkela in January and urge fans and media to support and make this world cup a big success, he added.

Sports Secretary, Odisha, R. Vineel Krishna presented the status of the ongoing stadium projects as well as those related to connectivity, accommodation, upgradation and beautification projects.