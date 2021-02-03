High Level Committee Visits Nrusinghanath, Harishankar Temples & Lower Suktel Irrigation Project

Bolangir/Bhubaneswar: A High level committee, comprising of Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council and Principal Advisor to CM Sri Asit Kumar Tripathy, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister & 5T Secretary Sri V. K. Pandian, on the directions of Hon’ble Chief Minister Odisha, today visited Nrusinghanath temple and Harishankar temple and discussed about the development of the temple areas.

These two temples are important tourist and spiritual place of Odisha and there is tremendous potential to develop it as a part of major tourist circuit . This historic site is closely associated with the social, cultural and spiritual life of the region. Pilgrims and tourists from the state and beyond visit in large numbers especially during important festivals.

In view of the importance and popularity , Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to take up the project for development and heritage conservation. This transformational project will include beautification, pilgrim amenities, approach roads, tourist facilities, trekking routes, feasibility of ropeway, facilities for marriage halls, water conservation features etc. Reputed Professsional teams will be assigned for preparing the master plan for the two temple areas.

The Committee along with Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Water Resource Department and other senior officials of WR Dept., visited the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project at Magurbeda, Bolangir and reviewed its status. Apart from engineering and proposed enhanced irrigational aspects, the Committee also discussed about the Land acquisition compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement issues of the displaced and affected people. The committee directed that all the issues should be resolved and the project execution should be expedited.

Shri Chanchal Rana, Collector and D.M., Bolangir, Sri Nitin Kushalkar, SP, Bolangir and other district officials were present during their visit.