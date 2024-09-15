Bhubaneswar: A dramatic incident unfolded at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar yesterday when a Major and his girlfriend allegedly attacked police personnel, resulting in injuries to several officers.

The altercation began when the couple arrived at the police station to file a complaint. According to sources, the situation escalated when the Sub-Inspector (SI) on duty, a female officer, requested that they submit their complaint in writing. This request reportedly infuriated the couple, leading to a violent confrontation.

Witnesses claim that the Major’s girlfriend became particularly aggressive, allegedly biting the female SI during the scuffle. In the ensuing chaos, four constables also sustained injuries while attempting to subdue the couple.

The injured officers received immediate medical attention, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. The Major and his girlfriend have been detained for questioning, and charges are expected to be filed against them.