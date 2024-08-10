High Alert in Bhadrak to Prevent Infiltration from Bangladesh

Bhadrak: In response to the political unrest in Bangladesh, security measures have been tightened and a state of high alert has been declared. Bhadrak district, which boasts approximately 45 km of the state’s 480 km coastline, is under close surveillance.

Considering the risk of Bangladeshi infiltrators using this route, heightened security alerts have been issued along the coast, particularly in seven coastal districts including Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Khurda, and Puri.

The surge in political violence in Bangladesh has raised concerns about potential infiltrators in these coastal areas. Consequently, both state and central governments are vigilant against the possibility of terrorists entering via maritime routes to conduct attacks within the state and the nation.

In Bhadrak district, coastal security has been significantly reinforced, according to SP Varun Gunthpali. The Indian Navy is actively monitoring for any infiltration at sea, while the Indian Coast Guard maintains surveillance up to 12 nautical miles offshore.

SP Gunthpali has indicated that Dhamra, Chudamani, and Kasia maritime stations along the Bhadrak coastline have been tasked with intensified monitoring duties. Marine police are closely observing fishermen returning from the sea. Additionally, the police have been instructed to rigorously scrutinize the movements of coastal residents and their visitors through specialized investigative agencies.

Furthermore, the police are overseeing the various waterways that link to the coast. To bolster the capabilities of coastal marine police stations, an additional five armed police forces have been allocated to each station. In light of the unrest in Bangladesh, the police are also vigilantly monitoring for any rumors and propaganda.

However, the deteriorating condition of marine stations is raising concerns due to the increasing risk of coastal incursions. It is a common practice within the police department to reassign less efficient officers to marine stations as a form of punishment. Consequently, marine stations are often understaffed and not taken seriously within the department. Most stations lack their own motorboats for patrolling the coastline and sea.

The Bhadrak SP reports that although all three maritime police stations in the district have officers, they do not have the requisite number of officers. For instance, the Kasia Marine police station has only three officers instead of six, Chudamani has two, and Dhamra has just one. Out of the three marine stations, only the Dhamra station is equipped with two boats.

Despite these shortcomings, the police remain fully alert to coastal security threats, and the SP has assured readiness to handle any potential situations.