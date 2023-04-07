High alert for Baisakhi; Punjab cops’ leaves cancelled amid Amritpal Singh hunt

Punjab: All leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled until April 14, a week from now, due to high alert in the state for Baishakhi — the new year celebration. Fugitive radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh has been urging Shri Akal Takht Sahib to hold a ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ to discuss the Sikh issues. Akal Takhth jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday issued a statement and announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi.

Since March 18, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run though he released two videos and one audio clip from hiding. His surrender before Baisakhi at Golden Temple or any shrine was also highly speculated.

Punjab Police did not confirm Amritpal Singh’s surrender but earlier said that there is adequate security arrangement in public places. On Friday, as reports of Amritpal Singh’s likely surrender again surfaced, Punjab Police said there is no truth in the speculation of the surrender.