Bhubaneswar: A bomb threat call received at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar has prompted authorities to sound a high alert at both Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports. The call, which was later determined to be a hoax, led to intensified security measures and thorough inspections at the airports.

Following the threat, security personnel, including bomb disposal squads and dog units, were deployed to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted rigorous checks of baggage and passengers, causing delays but ensuring no risks were overlooked.

Airport authorities have urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with the security procedures. The incident is part of a recent spate of bomb threats affecting Indian airports, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and robust security protocols.

No flights were disrupted due to the hoax call, and operations have since returned to normal. However, the authorities remain on high alert, ready to respond to any further threats.

For real-time updates, passengers are advised to follow official airport communications and news outlets.

