Heroin Worth Rs 98 Cr Seized from Zambian passengers at IGI Airport

New Delhi: The customs officials have seized heroin worth Rs 98 crore at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from two Zambian passengers.

Officials said, the two Zambian passengers, who arrived at IGI Airport on Thursday from Johannesburg, via two different Qatar Airways flights, were intercepted by the Customs officers after they crossed the green channel and were approaching the exit gate.

On the basis of profiling of sensitive routes and origins, they were asked whether they were carrying any contraband goods, to which they replied negative. To verify their statements, they were subjected to Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) examination in which nothing objectionable was noticed.

On examination of the baggage, officials found 14 kg of white colour powder (granules) and recovered seven kg each which was concealed in specially designed cavities of their checked-in baggage. The estimated value of the contraband is nearly 98 crore, officials Informed.

Later, the recovered goods and packing materials were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.