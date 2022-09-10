Heroin Worth Rs 200 Crore Seized At Kolkata Port

Kolkata: A joint team of Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 39.5 kg of heroin from Kolkata.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is worth nearly Rs 200 crore in the international market

According to reports, the ATS team had received specific information about a scrap consignment imported in February is lying at the docks of the Kolkata sea port since landing, and it carries drugs.

The DGP said that based on the information, an ATS team with the DRI Jamnagar team was sent to Kolkata, where during the inspection it found some 12 gear boxes with white marks on it. When opened, 72 packs of heroin, having a net weight of 39.5 kg worth Rs 197.82 crore in the international market were found in the boxes.

Further investigation will be conducted by DRI.