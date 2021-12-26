Heroin Worth Rs 200 Cr Seized In Punjab’s Ferozepur Sector

Ferozepur: Around 40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 crore were seized in two separate incidents by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Ferozepur Sector on Sunday.

In the first incident, the BSF jawans recovered 34 kg heroin concealed in 22 packets near the border outpost Mian Wali Uttar.

The estimated cost of the consignment is pegged at Rs 170 crore in the international market.

In a similar recovery, personnel from 116 Battalion seized six packets of heroin totally weighing 6 Kg worth Rs 30 crore near border outpost Mohammadi Wala.

On Saturday, troops belonging to 136 Battalion had recovered 11 packets of heroin weighing 10.852 kg near Barreke along the Indo-Pakistan border.