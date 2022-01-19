Hero ISL: Thursday’s match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan Postponed

New Delhi: The organisers of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-2022 on Wednesday announced that the upcoming match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan has been postponed as the former team was unable to enough players after being hit by COVID-19.

The match was scheduled to take place at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Vasco on Thursday.

“Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 66 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco,” the ISL said in a statement.

“Assessing the situation based on the advice of the League’s medical team, Kerala Blasters FC are unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match,” the ISL statement read.

The organisers also informed that the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday January 23 at the PNJ Stadium in Margao.

“Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. Kick-off is at 9:30 PM IST. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022,” the ISL further stated.