Hero ISL Final and eISL – its eSports tournament Final to be telecast on same day in first of its kind on Star Sports

Mumbai: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced the broadcast of its flagship eSports tournament – the eISL Final to be broadcast for the first time on Indian television, Sunday, March 20, 2022 on Star Sports 3. Hero ISL becomes India’s first sports league to have its Final and its eSports final to be telecast on the same day.

Football fans are in for a double treat with the eISL Final telecast on Star Sports 3, following the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Final coverage from 7:30 PM IST. The winner will represent India in the EA SPORTS FIFA22 GLOBAL SERIES (FGS) Playoffs later this year.

In its debut season, the eISL has managed to further engage ISL’s millennial fan base, attracting in excess of 10 million views across streams on ISL’s official platforms, ISL Clubs, and partner social media channels apart from reaching millions further on JioTV and Jio Games platforms.

With the participation of all 11 ISL clubs, the eISL League stage ended on March 13th with SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa making it into the playoffs.

The four clubs are tied in an intense battle, competing to become the first-ever eISL Champions. Thereafter, the two eSports athletes of the winning club face each other in an official league qualifying event to determine India’s representative on the global stage.