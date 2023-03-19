Hero ISL 2022-23 top goal-scorers: Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio wins Golden Boot award

Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 Golden Boot race after a tightly-fought three-way race for the coveted award that stretched for over three months.

Diego Mauricio scored 12 goals in 21 matches in ISL 2022-23 – the exact same number as ATK Mohun Bagan’s Australian forward Dimitri Petratos (12 goals in 23 matches) and East Bengal’s Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva (12 goals in 20 matches). Diego Mauricio, however, pipped both to the Golden Boot award as he had a better minutes-per-goal ratio than the other two.

Brazil’s Diego Mauricio played 1536 minutes for his goals compared to Cleiton Silva’s 1778 and Dimitri Petratos’ 2091.

The Golden Boot is presented to the league’s top goal-scorer. As per the ISL rules, if more than two players are tied with the same number of goals, the one who has played lesser number of minutes wins the award.

ISL 2022-23 top goal-scorers: Golden Boot standings