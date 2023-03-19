Hero ISL 2022-23 top goal-scorers: Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio wins Golden Boot award

Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 Golden Boot race after a tightly-fought three-way race for the coveted award that stretched for over three months.
Diego Mauricio scored 12 goals in 21 matches in ISL 2022-23 – the exact same number as ATK Mohun Bagan’s Australian forward Dimitri Petratos (12 goals in 23 matches) and East Bengal’s Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva (12 goals in 20 matches). Diego Mauricio, however, pipped both to the Golden Boot award as he had a better minutes-per-goal ratio than the other two.
Brazil’s Diego Mauricio played 1536 minutes for his goals compared to Cleiton Silva’s 1778 and Dimitri Petratos’ 2091.
The Golden Boot is presented to the league’s top goal-scorer. As per the ISL rules, if more than two players are tied with the same number of goals, the one who has played lesser number of minutes wins the award.
Relive all of @Di_Mauricio_’s goals from this season of the Hero ISL as the Brazilian makes the headline 🤩🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #TheEasternDragons #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/pNolNqjnfY
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) March 19, 2023
ISL 2022-23 top goal-scorers: Golden Boot standings
|Rank
|Player (Country)
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes played
|1
|Diego Mauricio (Brazil)
|Odisha FC
|21
|12
|4
|1536
|2
|Cleiton Silva (Brazil)
|East Bengal FC
|20
|12
|1
|1778
|3
|Dimitri Petratos (Australia)
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|23
|12
|7
|2091
|4
|Jorge Diaz (Argentina)
|Mumbai City FC
|20
|11
|6
|1507
|5
|Iker Guarrotxena (Spain)
|FC Goa
|20
|11
|0
|1690
|6
|Bartholomew Ogbeche (Nigeria)
|Hyderabad FC
|21
|10
|2
|1610
|7
|Dimitrios Diamantakos (Greece)
|Kerala Blasters
|21
|10
|3
|1738
|8
|Lallianzuala Chhangte (India)
|Mumbai City FC
|22
|10
|6
|1857
|9
|Abdenasser El Khayati (Netherlands)
|Chennaiyin FC
|12
|9
|5
|572
|10
|Noah Wail Sadaoui (USA)
|FC Goa
|20
|9
|9
|1464
