Hero Indian Women’s League Scheduled To Be Held In Kalinga Stadium Postponed

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the safety and security of the players and officials in view of surge in Covid-19 cases, the Hero Indian Women’s League scheduled to be held in Kalinga Stadium from April 21 has been postponed until further notice.

” The AIFF along with Odisha Sports and the participating teams will be taking a stock of the situation once the health parameters improve,” read a release of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).