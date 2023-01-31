Heritage Hindu temple defaced with anti-India graffiti in Brampton

Canada: In Brampton, Canada, a well-known Hindu temple known as the Gauri Shankar Mandir was recently vandalized with anti-India graffiti, inciting outrage within the Indian community. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto has issued a statement condemning the act, saying that it has caused deep offense and pain to the Indian community residing in Canada.

“The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities,” the consulate office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident is currently under investigation by Canadian authorities.

There have been at least three other incidents of vandalism in Canada since last July that are similar to the one that occurred at the Hindu temple in Brampton.

In a stern statement from last September, the Indian Foreign Ministry claimed that hate crimes against Indians and other “anti-India activities” had increased dramatically in Canada. The Indian capital of New Delhi had urged Ottawa to conduct a thorough investigation.

The national statistical office of Canada, Statistics Canada, has noted a 72 percent rise in hate crimes in Canada between 2019 and 2021 that target a person’s race, religion, or sexual orientation.

Minority communities have become more fearful as a result, especially the Indian community, which makes up nearly 4% of the population of Canada and is the fastest-growing demographic.

Officials from India have brought up the issue of attacks on the Indian community by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada on numerous occasions.