Heritage Corridor Project: 5T Secy Advises Puri Admin To Provide Basic Amenities For Pilgrims

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian has reviewed the progress of the heritage corridor project works and advised the Puri district administration to ensure that the devotees coming to Simandir get basic amenities.

The 5T Secretary asked the Puri admin to provide basic amenities to the pilgrims and devotees visiting the Srimandir on the occasions, such as Rath Yatra, Kartika Brata and New Year.

Further, he directed the officials concerned to ensure special traffic arrangements on the occasion of Rath Yatra and New Year.

During the review, it was known that the work at Jagannath Ballav Parking Centre and Setu is going on at full swing along with other works of the corridor project.

The State Government aims to complete the ambitious Heritage Corridor Project or the Simandir Parikrama Project by December this year thus making the Pilgrim Town of Puri a World Heritage City.