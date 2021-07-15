Here’s Why You Should Include Brown Bread in Your Diet

New Delhi: Brown bread has become popular in recent times as a healthier variety of bread. Brown bread is made up of a combination of whole wheat flour, molasses, or coffee. It can be consumed either as a snack or a meal. It is essentially fortified with many nutrients like vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Niacin, folate, carbohydrates, Folic Acid, Magnesium, and fiber. Here are the few health benefits of eating whole grains.

– Brown bread has a lot of fiber in it and is considered beneficial in controlling your blood sugar levels and can be eaten by diabetic patients as well.

– It acts as a natural laxative and helps in better bowel movements. If you are somebody with constipation and hemorrhoid problems, then you should definitely give brown bread a try.

-If you are somebody who gets a bloated stomach after having white bread, then you should shift to brown bread as you can expect to feel way less bloated after eating the same.

– Fibers present in brown bread are helpful in reducing cholesterol and keeps heart diseases away from you.

– Those of you attempting weight loss can eat brown bread as it contains fewer calories and is high in carbohydrates. Eating the same keeps you full for a longer time due to the abundance of fiber in it.

– It is seen in studies that eating a slice of brown bread before you go to bed can reduce stress in your body and let you sleep and rest well.

– Eating brown bread can add a lot of vitamins and minerals to your diet. It is a great source of vitamin E, vitamin B, and vitamin K. Get it on your daily diet and stay energetic and productive throughout the day.

– Brown bread is good for bodybuilding as it contains high amounts of complex carbohydrates and protein. Along with other nutrients makes it a perfect supplement for bodybuilders.