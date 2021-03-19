Here’s Why You Should Eat Carambola

New Delhi: Carambola also known as star fruit is well known for its high nutritional value, and used widely in the kitchen. It makes a great juice, smoothie, or shake, or you can just eat it raw. Best when fresh, it should be consumed within 3-4 days, or else the nutritional value dips. Store the fruit in a cool, dark place and cut it just before you eat.

Is anti-inflammatory

Carambola fruit or star fruit has exceptional amounts of anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that may prevent skin disorders like dermatitis. The presence of vitamin C also helps in flushing out toxins and maintaining a healthy body.

Heart-friendly

The carambola fruit is rich in sodium and potassium that acts as electrolytes in the body, which in turn help in maintaining blood pressure. These minerals also ensure regular heartbeat rhythm and healthy blood flow in the body.

Promotes weight loss

Carambola fruit or star fruit has negligible calories to add up to; therefore, it makes for a great evening snack when hunger pangs strike. Moreover, the fibre content in the fruit helps speed up the metabolism that supports your efforts to lose weight. Fibre also helps to keep you fuller for long, lowering the chances of overeating.

Regulates blood pressureThe presence of calcium reduces the risk of heart problems like heart attacks and strokes by relieving stress on the blood vessels and arteries. By eliminating the pressure, your heart will be able to relax, making circulation more effective. This way, the fluid balance in your body will be maintained.

Boosts digestion

Dietary fibre present in the carambola fruit plays an important role in boosting digestion. It can stimulate the movement of stool through the digestive tract, further relieving symptoms of constipation, bloating and cramping.

Diabetic-friendly

The insoluble fibre in the fruit can prevent the release of glucose after eating, which can further help in controlling insulin levels in the body, making it an ideal snack for diabetics or people who are at a risk of developing the condition.