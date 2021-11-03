Here’s Why You Should Drink Papaya Juice Daily

New Delhi: Papaya is an amazing fruit that offers numerous nutritional benefits, its leaves are also known for their highly potent medicinal properties. the green papaya leaf is A repository of vitamin A, C, E, K, B Along with minerals calcium, magnesium, iron, sodium, besides enzymes such as papain, chymopapain; alkaloid compounds Like karpain.

Benefits Of Papaya Juice:

1. Weight Loss

If you are planning to lose weight, it’s time to include Papaya juice in your daily diet regimen. Rich in fibre, this juice keeps you satiated for longer hours and eases bowel movements.

2. Bolsters Immunity

A glass full of Papaya juice is all you need to up your immunity levels. It contains Vitamin C that helps in improving immunity and resistance to various infectious diseases.

3. Improves Vision

Include raw or ripe Papaya in your daily diet for clear and brighter vision. A powerhouse of Vitamin A, Papaya juice is recommended for children with vision issues. It also slows down the progression of age-related macular degeneration in older adults.

4. Eases Menstrual Cramps

While Papaya is known for its abortifacient properties, which means it increases uterine contractions and leads to abortion, it also helps in easing menstrual pain. Papain, an enzyme found in the fruit regulates the menstrual flow and provides instant relief from pain.

5. Prevents Stress:

Studies reveal that deficiency of Vitamin C is one of the main reasons behind intense stress and mood swings. Drinking Papaya juice daily helps manage stress better, regulate mood swings, restore hormonal balance.

6. Fights Cancer

Being rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, and phytonutrients, drinking Papaya juice aids in fighting free radical damage. Regular intake of Papaya juice prevents, breast, colon, and prostate cancers.

7. Clears Dead Skin Cells

The Vitamin A in Papaya juice clears dead skin cells and provides instant hydration and glow. The presence of potassium in the fruit serves as a moisturizer and removes dullness. Apply a thin layer of papaya juice mixed with honey on your face and wash it after 15 minutes, to see the results.