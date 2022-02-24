Here’s Why You Should Add Curd To Your Daily Diet

New Delhi: Curd is one of the staples in all our kitchen pantries. Rich in calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, potassium, and magnesium, curd has amazing health and beauty benefits that can be enjoyed by incorporating just one bowl every day in our diet.

It makes your teeth and bones stronger

Rich in phosphorous and calcium, curd makes your teeth and bones stronger. It helps in the prevention of arthritis and contributes towards healthier teeth and bones. Try to eat curd with every meal to have stronger bones and teeth.

It improves immunity

Curd is among the best probiotic foods, which contains live microorganisms beneficial for our body. Probiotics boost the count of infection-fighting white blood cells. It prevents many infections and improves overall immunity. Look for ‘live active culture’ in the label, as all curd available in the market is not probiotic.

It is used as a home remedy to get fair skin and great hair

Curd is also used as a beauty aid to get a fair complexion. For clear, fair skin, all you need to do is mix curd, lime and gram flour. Apply this mixture on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes using lukewarm water. Yogurt acts as bleach and will make you look fairer. It is also an effective home remedy to get healthy, shiny hair.

It helps lose weight

More fat is accumulated around the waistline due to an imbalance in a hormone called cortisol and a faulty lifestyle. Curd is rich in calcium, which triggers less production of cortisol and helps in losing weight. Consuming yogurt makes you feel full for a long time. It also helps in making belly flat by decreasing the calories intake.

It removes dandruff

Curd is one of the best home remedies to fight dandruff. The anti-fungal property of yogurt makes it the best solution for the removal of dandruff. All you need to do is to apply a mixture of curd and henna on your scalp and wash it after half an hour. It will not only help in getting rid of dandruff but will also make your hair shiny and soft.

Improves vaginal health

A good bacterial culture of curd is required for a healthy vagina. It balances out the vaginal pH and improves the health of the vagina. You can consume any type of curd with active live culture.