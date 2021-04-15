Here’s Why You Should Add Broccoli In Your Diet

New Delhi: Broccoli is a kind of vegetable that comes from the cauliflower family, but is different in taste. The name Broccoli comes from the Italian word broccoli, which means the cabbage flower crest. The benefits of broccoli are numerous, especially for elders. Its intake can accomplish the lack of nutrients in elders. Regular intake of broccoli not only increases immunity but also helps the elderly fight against serious illnesses like cancer, heart attack, etc.

Here’s a list of benefits of Broccoli you must know:

1. Cancer prevention: Broccoli shares cancer-fighting and immune-boosting properties with other cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage. Broccoli contains properties that deplete estrogens which usually cause cancer in the body. Research shows that broccoli is extremely suitable for preventing breast and uterus cancer.

2. Cholesterol reduction: Like many whole foods, broccoli is packed with soluble fiber that draws cholesterol out of your body. This is because the fiber in broccoli helps bind with bile acids in the digestive tract. This makes excreting cholesterol out of our body easy.

3. Reducing allergic reaction and inflammation: Research has shown the ability of kaempferol to lessen the impact of allergy-related substances on our body. Broccoli even has significant amounts of omega 3 fatty acids, which are well known as an anti-inflammatory. Along with this, broccoli can also help people suffering from arthritis as broccoli contains sulforaphane, a chemical that blocks the enzymes that can cause joint destruction and hence lead to inflammation.

4. Powerful antioxidant: Broccoli contains antioxidants that can help the body in a variety of ways. Broccoli is deeply concentrated with vitamin C, making it great for immunity. Other than this, broccoli also contains flavonoids which help recycle the vitamin C efficiently. It is also enriched with carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, and other power-packed antioxidants.

5. Bone health: Broccoli contains high levels of both calcium and vitamin K, both of which are important for bone health and the prevention of osteoporosis. Along with calcium, broccoli is also full of other nutrients like magnesium, zinc, and phosphorous. Because of these properties, broccoli is extremely suitable for children, the elderly and lactating mothers.

6. Diet aid: Broccoli is a good carb and is high in fiber, which aids in digestion, prevents constipation, maintains low blood sugar, and curbs overeating. Along with this, broccoli is also great for weight loss because it is rich in fiber. It is an ideal green vegetable to include in your salads and completing your five coloured vegetables every day. In addition to this, broccoli also contains proteins, making it suitable for vegetarians that are otherwise not able to complete their protein requirement.