Here’s Why You Must Eat Cucumber Daily

New Delhi: Cucumber is a refreshing veggie that belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family. It has a distinct mild melon-like taste and smell due to the presence of aldehydes. The slight bitterness of cucumber skin is because of cucurbitacins in it. Cucumber is packed with nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, phosphorus, riboflavin, B-6, folate, pantothenic acid, iron, silica, calcium, and zinc.

Here are a few cucumber nutrition facts that you may not have known.

Good for Hydration & Detoxification

Cucumbers are 96% water. Consuming cucumbers, adds to the daily requirement of water by the body, thus keeping us hydrated. This is helpful, especially during summers when we tend to get dehydrated easily. Cucumber also acts as a coolant, providing us relief from the summer heat.

Detox water made using cucumber and mint, effectively eliminates toxins from the body, improves hydration, and thus results in innumerable health benefits.

Regulates Blood Pressure

Cucumbers are a good source of potassium, magnesium, and dietary fibre. These nutrients are known to lower blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of heart diseases. Research has also proved that regular consumption of cucumber juice was helpful in reducing blood pressure, in elderly people with hypertension.

Good for Digestion

Cucumbers act as a coolant for our stomach. The soluble fibre in cucumbers helps in slowing our digestion. Also, the high content of water in cucumber makes our stools soft, prevents constipation, and keeps our bowel movements regular.

Reduces Blood Sugar

Cucumbers are known to reduce blood sugar levels, thus being helpful in the management and prevention of diabetes mellitus.

Helpful in Weight Loss

Cucumbers contain 96% of water and are low in calories. There are only 15.5 calories in 100 g of cucumber. The high water and low-calorie content of cucumbers help in reducing weight.

Better Skin

Cucumbers are great beauty enhancers. They show amazing effects on the skin. The application of cucumber juice on the skin makes it soft and glowy. Anti-inflammatory effects of cucumber naturally lighten our skin and reduce tanning. It also reduces wrinkles and fine lines.