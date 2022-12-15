Here’s Why Multani Mitti Is Beneficial For You
New Delhi: Multani mitti or Fuller’s Earth is a porous colloidal clay that is rich in aluminium magnesium silicate. It looks similar to clay, but is more fine-grained and has higher water content. This clay is a common ingredient in herbal products and is known for its cosmetic benefits. Let’s take a look at how it can benefit your skin.
- Multani Mitti is known to fight acne and pimples
- Removes excess sebum and oil
- Deep cleanses skin removing dirt, sweat and impurities
- Evens out skin tone and brightens the complexion
- Treats tanning and pigmentation
- Effective in treating sunburn, skin rashes and infections (Multani mitti is an effective cooling agent)
- Can be used in cold compresses to treat skin inflammation and insect bites
- Facilitates blood circulation, leading to radiant, glowing skin
