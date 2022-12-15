Here’s Why Multani Mitti Is Beneficial For You

New Delhi: Multani mitti or Fuller’s Earth is a porous colloidal clay that is rich in aluminium magnesium silicate. It looks similar to clay, but is more fine-grained and has higher water content. This clay is a common ingredient in herbal products and is known for its cosmetic benefits. Let’s take a look at how it can benefit your skin.

Multani Mitti is known to fight acne and pimples Removes excess sebum and oil Deep cleanses skin removing dirt, sweat and impurities Evens out skin tone and brightens the complexion Treats tanning and pigmentation Effective in treating sunburn, skin rashes and infections (Multani mitti is an effective cooling agent) Can be used in cold compresses to treat skin inflammation and insect bites Facilitates blood circulation, leading to radiant, glowing skin