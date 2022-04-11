Here’s Why Meditation Is Essential For You

New Delhi: Meditation is a path to self-awareness that can also be a path to better health. From ancient times, people use meditation today to cope with stress in a busy world. Here, are some benefits of practising mindfulness every day in your body from the inside out.

Reduced stress: Meditation may decrease stress. It also can improve symptoms of stress-related conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.

Improved memory: Better focus through regular meditation may increase memory and mental clarity. These benefits can help fight age-related memory loss and dementia.

Increased attention: Meditation helps with attention span.

Enhanced willpower: Meditation develops the mental discipline needed to avoid bad habits.

Better sleep: Meditation can shorten the time it takes to fall asleep and improve sleep quality.

Less pain: Meditation can reduce pain and boost emotion regulation. Together with medical care, this may help treat chronic pain.

Lower blood pressure: Blood pressure decreases during meditation and over time in people who meditate regularly. This can reduce strain on the heart and blood vessels and help prevent heart disease.

Less anxiety: Regular meditation helps reduce anxiety and related mental health issues like social anxiety, fears and obsessive-compulsive behaviors.

Less depression: Meditation can help reduce the occurrence of depression.

Greater compassion: Meditation can help you better understand yourself, find your best self, and increase positive feelings and actions toward others.