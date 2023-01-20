Here’s Why Maple Syrup Is Good For You

New Delhi: Maple syrup is not a staple in Indian kitchens. Maple trees belonging to the Acer genus go with the botanical name Sapindaceae.

Health Benefits

Rich In Antioxidants:

Being a natural plant-based product, maple syrup is loaded with antioxidants. Antioxidants play a significant role in protecting the cells against free radicals, thus reducing the risk of cancer, heart disease and other chronic conditions. However, if you have diabetes, do not consume maple syrup for breakfast or in large quantities.

Boosts Cognitive Functions:

Maple syrup is rich in copper, which has an imperative role in the human body of producing red and white blood cells and producing ample amounts of hemoglobin. Regular intake of maple syrup improves brain functions, builds the immune system, and maintains the nervous system, thus reducing neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Triggers Metabolism:

Rich in manganese, this gooey, golden syrup keeps the cells active, thus triggering metabolism, strengthening bones, forming connective tissues and shielding cells from oxidative stress.

Maintains Heart Health:

Loaded with potassium, maple syrup aids in controlling blood pressure, maintaining fluid balance and aids in heart functioning. Potassium ensures optimum functioning of the nervous system, provides proper muscle function and improves the quality of life.

Protects Nervous System:

Riboflavin, also known as B2, is found amply in maple syrup. Vitamin B2 is essential for keeping skin healthy, promoting good vision, proper functioning of the nervous system and keeping you active. Include maple syrup in breakfast regularly for that instant hit of energy.