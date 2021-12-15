Here’s What Sunil Bansal Said After Appointed As Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar: After the 1987-batch IPS officer, Sunil Bansal was appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Odisha, his first reaction has come to the fore.

Speaking to media persons, Bansal said that he will be happy to return to Odisha and will try to serve the people of the state sincerely.

“It is a great opportunity for me. I will be happy to return to Odisha and will try to serve the people of the state sincerely with all my heart. But I haven’t received any formal order regarding appointment as yet,” he said.

Bansal will take charge as the Odisha DGP from January 1. He will take over the charge from the current DGP Abhay who was appointed to the top post in November 2019.

Bansal is now serving as special DG, Intelligence Bureau.

Bansal has been on Central deputation since 2005 and is currently posted at Mumbai as IB’s Special Director. Prior to this posting, the top cop was holding the post of Additional Director, IB which was upgraded as Special Director in October 2020.