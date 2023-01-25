Here’s What Odisha CM Said on Eve of Republic Day 2023

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Republic Day 2023 tomorrow, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has conveyed best wishes to the citizens of the state.

The Odisha CM paid deepest respects to great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Dr Ambedkar, Veer Surendra Sai, Buxi Jagbandhu, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Utkalamani Gopbandhu Das, Utkala Gouraba Madhusudan Das, Gopbandhu Chaudhuri, Naba Krushna Chowdhury, Shaheed Laxman Naik, Maa Ramadevi, Shaheed Baji Rout, Malati Chowdhury, Parvati Giri, Dr Harakruishna Mahtab and Biju Patnaik.

“I pay my deepest respects to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the unity and security of the country,” he said.

“Our constitution is an ideal constitution. The spirit of our democracy. As citizens of a great nation, the basis of all our power is our Constitution. It has always inspired us to build a prosperous and just society.

The atmosphere of the World Cup of Hockey has now dipped the whole state in celebrations. Meanwhile, we are celebrating Republic Day. The eyes of the whole world are now on Odisha. Twice we have successfully organised the World Cup of Hockey. This is a matter of pride for the whole country, every Odia.

Not just sports, our industrial development journey – 10 lakh crore capital and 10 lakh employment opportunities.

Success stories of our mothers – opportunities to become small & medium entrepreneurs from self-help groups.

Our commitment to education and health – 5T School Transformation and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Welfare and Empowerment of Farmers – Kalia, Balaram Yojana and Millet Mission. All this has created a new identity for us. There has been a change in public opinion. The development trend of Odisha is progressing rapidly. People are now emphasizing various aspects of development, not politics.

There is new enthusiasm in all sectors. The desire to do something for oneself and for society has increased. Confidence in our abilities has increased. Odisha continues to strive to be the best in all fields, this is the transformation. Four and a half million people of Odisha, each and every one of them are the driver of this transformation. With this enthusiasm, we moved forward. The dream of a strong Odisha must be realized by the centenary of Odisha in 2036. Jai Hind,” concluded Naveen.